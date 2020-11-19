Society More than 6.000 newly infected, a record number of deaths According to the latest data, 6.109 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia, while 29 people have died. Source: B92 Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 14:55 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

In the last 24 hours, 18.980 people were tested, and a total of 1.573.980 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Currently, 5.589 people are hospitalized, and 186 patients are on a respirator.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 104.097 cases have been registered, and the death rate in Serbia is 1.07 percent.



It should be reminded that the Crisis Staff is scheduled tomorrow, and after the session new measures can be expected.