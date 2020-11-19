Society 0

More than 6.000 newly infected, a record number of deaths

According to the latest data, 6.109 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia, while 29 people have died.

Foto: TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC
In the last 24 hours, 18.980 people were tested, and a total of 1.573.980 since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Currently, 5.589 people are hospitalized, and 186 patients are on a respirator.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 104.097 cases have been registered, and the death rate in Serbia is 1.07 percent.

It should be reminded that the Crisis Staff is scheduled tomorrow, and after the session new measures can be expected.

"Tightening measures immediately"

A member of the Crisis Staff, infectologist Mijomir Pelemis, said that we should not wait 14 days to analyze the effects of the recently adopted measures.

Thursday, November 19, 2020 09:31
Screenshot TV B92
