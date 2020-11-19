Society The condition of the Patriarch is difficult; SPC issued a statement The Serbian Orthodox Church issued a statement stating that the condition of Serbian Patriarch Irinej has worsened. Source: B92 Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 14:31 Tweet Share EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

The Serbian Orthodox Church announced on its website this morning that the condition of the Serbian Orthodox Church patriarch has worsened, due to the coronavirus infection, and that he has been in the Karaburma Military Hospital since the moment when the presence of COVID-19 was established. Apart from Serbian doctors, Russian medical experts also take care of his health, as it was published on the SPC website.



"On 19 November 2020, the general health condition of His Holiness Irinej, Serbian Patriarch, has deteriorated, as the consequence of COVID-19. The standing team of medical experts along with the physicians from the Russian Federation is monitoring the general standing and clinical condition of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej. The public shall be further informed of the health condition of His Holiness", it is said on the SPC website.



A few hours later, some media reported that the Patriarch had passed away, and then the news was withdrawn.



So far, there has been several information related to the Patriarch's health condition, one of them was that his condition had worsened, and then, let us remind you, the doctor's council concluded on Tuesday, after reviewing the general condition of the treatment so far, that the measures now implemented have led to the stabilization of chronic heart failure.



However, the situation changed and the Patriarch's blood oxygen level dropped last night, and his condition worsened.



The Serbian patriarch is 90 years old, and as TV Prva has learned, the problems they now have are related exclusively to the presence of the coronavirus.



"Regarding the false news about the alleged death of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Mr. Irinej, we inform the public that, according to the official report of the council of doctors who take care of the health of the Head of our Church, his condition is unchanged from the report we published this morning. Such immoral reporting and deliberate deception of the entire public, even by certain church dignitaries, as well as some media that could be trusted to some extent, are immoral", the Serbian Orthodox Church stated.



All further information about his health condition will be published by the Serbian Orthodox Church after consultation with the doctors who treat the Patriarch, it was said for B92.net in the Patriarchate.