Society It's been confirmed: Patriarch Irinej's condition worsened On 19 November 2020, general health condition of Serbian Patriarch Irinej has deteriorated, it is being confirmed by Serbian Orthodox Church Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 12:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) was hospitalized on November 4 due to the worsening of his condition as a consequence of a coronavirus infection. He is being treated in the Military Hospital in Karaburma.



"On 19 November 2020, the general health condition of His Holiness Irinej, Serbian Patriarch, has deteriorated, as the consequence of COVID-19. The standing team of medical experts along with the physicians from the Russian Federation is monitoring the general standing and clinical condition of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej. The public shall be further informed of the health condition of His Holiness", it is said on the SPC website.