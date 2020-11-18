Society Record day: A drastic leap in the number of newly infected in another municipality Until the last daily bulletin, 2.111 cases of coronavirus were registered in the largest hotbed of coronavirus in Belgrade. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 17:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC

According to the media, it will start at nine o'clock, and the introduction of new measures will be considered.



Just to reiterate, a record number of newly infected people has been recorded today since the outbreak of the epidemic.



2.111 cases of coronavirus were registered in the largest hotbed of coronavirus in Belgrade.



267 newly infected people were registered in Novi Sad, and 188 in Kragujevac.



Pancevo also records a large number with 165, Nis 164, but also Valjevo with 106. Today, a large leap in the number of cases is recorded in Pozarevac with 100 newly infected.



87 cases were registered in Kraljevo, 83 in Zrenjanin and 82 in Subotica.



Vrbas with 73 and Cacak with 70 are also critical, while other municipalities record less than 70 newly infected.



However, the number below 70 is not to be neglected, because it can be noticed that the number of cases has increased.



The situation with the coronavirus in Serbia is serious, and in addition to the increase in the number of newly infected, the number of deaths is also growing, there were as many as 27 today.