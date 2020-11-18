Society Brnabic: Today more than 5.000 newly infected Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, expects that there will be more than 5.000 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 10:10 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

As she said, Wednesday is usually the worst day.



She said at the National Academy of Public Administration that the data this morning at 8 o'clock were worse than yesterday at the same time.



Brnabic added that at this moment, there is no reason for the school classes to take place online, stating that they will discuss further steps with the Crisis Staff, considering that the citizens are most worried about whether kindergartens and schools will work.



She explained that the measures that came into force are scheduled to last until December 1, but that does not mean, she says, that they will wait until then if there are no results in a few days.



"We will not wait until December 1 for additional measures if we see that these measures do not give results. We will wait three, four, five days to see the indicators. I know that the inspection worked last night, that we had good results, that the closure was at 9 p.m. We will continue to monitor overall situation", Brnabic said.