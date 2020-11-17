Society This is disturbing: young people are dying. "A terrible battle for lives is going on" In Serbia, a total of 92.375 people have fallen ill with COVID-19, while 1.054 people died. Tiodorović: Young patients are also dying, we are fighting hard. Source: RTS Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 08:59 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

There are 235 patients in the Clinical Center in Nis, most of them in a very serious condition. They are on mechanical ventilation. 331 cases were confirmed yesterday. Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović says for RTS that the situation is very serious and that the overall situation in Serbia can be assessed as extraordinary.



"Things are far more uncertain and unfavorable, which means that from today and for the next few days, I believe, we will have a constant influx of new patients," Tiodorović pointed out.



The fact that must worry everyone, as he added, is that a young man from Nis died last night, born on 1975, which means that young people are also at risk. A fifty-year-old patient from Leskovac also died.



"A terrible battle for lives is going on, minute by minute," Tiodorović concluded.