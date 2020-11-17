Society New anti-epidemic measures came into force VIDEO The application of new measures in curbing the spread of coronavirus began from 9 pm Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 21:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC

From 9 pm to 5 am, the work of catering facilities, cafes, night clubs, restaurants, but also shopping centers and stores is prohibited.



The newly introduced measures won't be applied to the pharmacies, food delivery, gas stations and the third shift in industries.



The measures will be valid for 15 days, until December 1, when the government will decide on them again.



"The measures will last for 15 days, when the government will decide whether they should be further tightened or extended. But I hope that it will not be necessary," Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday after an extraordinary government session at which the measures were adopted.



Deputy mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesić, explained how the measures will be applied in Belgrade, in the morning program of TV Prva.