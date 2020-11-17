Society More than 2.000 infected in Belgrade alone, a drastic leap in Novi Sad 2.084 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Belgrade alone. That presents 42 percent of the total of 4.994 new cases recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 16:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Andrej Cukic

Novi Sad registered 487 cases, which is a significant leap in the number of infected people.



A large number of infected people are registered also in Pancevo, 178, Nis 173 and Kragujevac 127.



Kraljevo recorded 85, Valjevo 81, Cacak 73, Zrenjanin 69. Aleksinac and Subotica also have more than 60 newly infected - 64.



Other municipalities recorded less than 60 newly infected in the last 24 hours.



Today, Serbia has registered the most cases so far, and the number of hospital admissions has drastically increased, as well as examinations in COVID clinics throughout Serbia.



Members of the medical part of the Crisis Staff warned people to be careful and adhere to the measures, because the situation is significantly worsening.



As of today, new measures are in force. Only pharmacies and gas stations will be open from 9 pm to 5 am.