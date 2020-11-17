Society "Like the main thing is whether we're going to lock you up" Immunologist Srdja Jankovic pointed out that the introduction of curfew as a measure is not proposed for the time being. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 14:02 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

"Curfew was not our proposal, except at the very beginning. Those measures gave results then, the collapse of the system was prevented," Janković stated, TV Prva reports.



As he said, at this moment, it is clear that this will take a long time, and such measures should be avoided.



He stated that there is always talk about curfew. "As if the main thing is whether we will lock you up."



He said that after the introduction of new measures, the growth of the curve is expected to stop.



"The essence is that each of us can contribute by avoiding infecting ourselves, and then transmitting it. We protect ourselves first of all by distance and mask, hand washing and excluding mass contacts," said Janković, adding that there is no full control over the virus.



He appealed to the citizens to implement all measures throughout the day, in everything they do.



He reiterated that the proposal of the medical part of the Crisis Staff was to close the facilities at 6 pm, which would not be a mistake, but there would be other consequences.