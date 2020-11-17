Society "The situation is highly difficult and uncertain" KCS Clinic for Infectious Diseases recorded the largest number of examinations in 24 hours - more than 350, its director, Dr Goran Stevanovic said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 12:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

"We have admitted mostly heavy patients, as much as we could, so some patients were given extra beds. In intensive care, all places are filled, 15 respirators in full use. As patients stabilize, we redistribute, so we enter the afternoon and night with about 10 percent of empty capacities", Stevanović said.



He added that the situation changes from hour to hour, that very patients in a very serious condition arrive, and that the situation is highly difficult and uncertain. Stevanović also said that one third of those who are positive for COVID-19 will require hospital treatment, and that it is then clear what the burden it is. He pointed out that all categories are endangered, but that there is a special problem with young people, who sometimes do not want to accept that they can also get sick.



"This is a situation in which no one can protect us, except ourselves, by applying protection measures - to reduce contact, by washing hands, wearing a mask, keeping a distance. All this means that it is less likely for you to get sick and come to the hospital." Stevanović pointed out, after the meeting of the directors of the COVID hospitals with the Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar.



Stevanović also said that parents should not leave their children in the care of their grandparents, even if they have a cold. When asked what to do with children, Stevanović pointed out that it is a disease that has similar symptoms as with all infections. Apart from the loss of the sense of smell and taste, there are no reliable indicators for the disease, he added.



"The most reliable indicator is the existence of contact and a risky event. The fact is that children have the easiest clinical picture. This means that even if they have a cold, they should not be left in the care of grandparents, even though they have no symptoms," Stevanovic said.