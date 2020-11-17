Society Published data for Belgrade: All records broken Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, stated today that Belgrade broke the infamous record, because almost 5.600 examinations were recorded in the last 24 hours. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 11:40 Tweet Share TANJUG / MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE/ ANDRIJA GAVRILOVIC

After the meeting with the directors of COVID-hospitals, Lončar stated that the number of examinations in COVID-dispensaries in the entire country is growing, as well as the number of those who remain in hospital treatment.



He pointed out that 1.100 health workers tested positive for coronavirus, of which 52 were in hospital. There are 5.000 coronavirus positives in hospital treatment, Lončar specified.



Lončar added that the capacities are being expanded, and that the Selters and Koviljača spas are now being filled, to which a number of patients from the Arena will move, minor cases, which do not require oxygen, but are not yet negative.



"We are going to open a military hospital in Nis, and the next one would be the General Hospital in Leskovac. We have places in Cair and Kragujevac, those are our reserves, where we have the capacity, staff and medicine," said Loncar.



"The numbers will grow in the coming days, and we hope that the measures will give results in 10 days," the minister said.



He warned that more and more young people have a serious clinical picture. The Minister added that other patients, cardiovascular patients, oncology patients are also strictly taken care of...