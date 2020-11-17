Society Vulin announced: As of tonight, more police on the streets Minister of the Interior says that the police will be on the streets in greater numbers tonight, when the new measures come into force. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 10:00 Tweet Share Foto: Ilustracija/EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

According to Aleksandar Vulin, the greater presence of the police is expected in the areas where public order and peace may be violated.



"Of course we will provide security for everyone," Vulin told RTS.



He stated that the police will be there if someone opposes the communal militia, as well as that they will warn unscrupulous citizens that they must respect the law, which is the same for everyone.



Vulin said that as the head of the Ministry of the Interior, he will continue the fight against crime and to especially intensify the fight against organized crime.



He added that he would focus on street crime, pedophilia, pickpockets and all those who disturb the everyday life of citizens.



Commenting on the allegations of President Aleksandar Vučić about the fight against the mafia, Vulin said that the president did not say anything by accident and that he was a brave man who, by saying that, put himself and his family as the first targets.



Speaking about the mafia showdowns in Belgrade, he said that these were two large clans, the Skaljar and Kavac, which have large amounts of money at their disposal, and that the brutality and cruelty they face is "cinematic". "It is up to us to fight with almost all resources, I ask the citizens to support us in that and to be with us," the minister said.



He pointed out that there is no place in the country for organized crime, which is as strong as the state. "In this country, the mafia will not and cannot have its own state," Vulin said.



The Minister said that the definition of organized crime speaks of the connection of criminal structures with those who have some decision-making power in the state.



He says that some people have been identified, but that the police are not the ones who decide on publishing their identities, but the prosecutor's office.