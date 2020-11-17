Society The number of infected will reach almost 4.000 We are still recording the growth of new patients, today I expect the largest number of infected so far, says Dr Predrag Kon. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | 09:25 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

That number will be close to four thousand today, he said in the morning program of TV Prva.



A member of the Crisis Staff and an epidemiologist says that it was expected that the curve would be flattened at least in Belgrade during this week, but that he cannot claim that now. Belgrade is absolutely the largest center and it has been like that from the beginning, he said, but also noted that it is also realistic that there has been an overflow towards other cities.



"The 'drop' in the number of newly infected, according to data from Monday, is the result of Sunday, when a smaller number is being tested, but we will have more realistic data today, Dr Kon said, adding that he welcomes the measures that come into force tonight. "We have asked for them to be introduced before", Dr Kon said.



Even now, the health system cannot function regularly, this is now incomparably more difficult for the health system. I was also on the battlefield, we survived the bombing, but this is incomparably harder for the system, he emphasizes.



According to him, there are two parallel worlds. One who fights the virus, and one who denies it.



The influx of viruses into schools certainly follows, but they do not have to be "shut down", i.e. the problem is complex because it must be monitored how many teachers may get sick and therefore whether there will be enough of them to teach. But, as he says, it will all depend on the school itself, we'll keep monitoring.



According to him, the natural solution to a pandemic is when over 60 percent of the population has antibodies, and that is achieved either by infection or vaccines. "Now we are waiting for the vaccine to have vaccine immunity," he concluded.