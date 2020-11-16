Society More than 2.800 newly infected, again a large number of deaths 2.813 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. 21 people died. Source: B92 Monday, November 16, 2020 | 16:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC

During the last 24 hours, 11.493 people were tested.



There are 3.963 patients in hospitals across the country, while 161 people are on respirators.



Our country continues to test a large number of people on a daily basis. So far, 1.519.315 tests have been performed.



87.381 cases have been registered in Serbia since the beginning of the epidemic.



On Sunday, the number of deaths exceeded 1.000. 1.030 people died in Serbia as a result of the coronavirus.



The State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mirsad Djerlek, said that the epidemic situation is quite difficult, and that black records will continue to be broken in the coming days.