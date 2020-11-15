Society Tiodorović: The number of patients is expected to increase Epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović stated that in the next week we can expect growing number of patients. Source: Blic Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 15:29 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

He added that after that we could have a gradual decline in the number of infected.



As he pointed out, it will certainly depend on the behavior of the population, Tiodorović said for "Blic".



He said that the current epidemiological situation requires extreme seriousness and responsibility.



"The biggest problem is still those who ignore the appeals of doctors, go to parties, go out at night, certainly without respecting the measures where masks are not worn or physical distance is kept," said Tiodorović.



Tiodorović pointed out that the largest number of infected people is definitely in Belgrade, and that the reason is nightclubs, going out, socializing.



"These are the main hotspots. If anyone thinks of health workers, their loved ones, the price is being paid by the elderly. If young man is not harmed by the virus, he can certainly harm someone older. We are not saying this because we want to criticize someone, but please, at least think about how much you can harm others if you are a virus carrier", Professor Tiodorović explains.