Society Almost 3.500 newly infected people in Serbia, 20 people died According to the latest information, 3.482 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia, while 20 people have died. Source: B92 Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 15:24 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/norenko.a.v

In the last 24 hours, 11.527 samples were tested. There are 164 patients on the respirator, while 3.847 people are hospitalized presently.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 1.507.822 samples have been tested, and 84.568 were positive.



So far, 1.009 people have died.



It should be reminded that earlier in the day, new measures were adopted in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic in Serbia.