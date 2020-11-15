Society Ruzic: We won't close schools; Decision on the winter break is up to the Crisis Staff For now, we will not close schools, Minister of Education Branko Ružić said, adding that the number of people suffering from COVID-19 in Serbia causes unrest. Source: Tanjug Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 12:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC

As he stated, the most important thing is to respect the measures.



In an interview for the weekly edition of the "Alo" newspaper, the Minister of Education emphasized that schools proved to be a serious place with a low transmission of virus at the moment, so as long as it is possible to hold regular classes and provide uninterrupted work, it will be done.



When asked what will happen with the winter break, Ruzic said that the Crisis Staff is responsible for that decision and that it will certainly be made in the best interest of all.



Ruzic said that the new position is a challenge for him, because "you are in a position to personally make at least a modest contribution to the ministry, which is the most important for a society that strives and is approaching the ideal of being modern."



"The Ministry of Education takes care of the future, the next 30, 40, 50 years of our society... Politics, politicians, all that is changeable, but education, science and technological development are the constant and backbone of development and preservation of the value system of every society, including ours", Ruzic said.