Serbian Orthodox Church: Patriarch Irinej is stable and under control

Serbian Patriarch Irinej is hospitalized for medical treatment and clinical monitoring in “Karaburma” Military Medical Center

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA / Srđan Suki
Serbian Patriarch Irinej is hospitalized for medical treatment and clinical monitoring in “Karaburma” Military Medical Center after tested positive for SARS CoV2 on nasopharyngeal swab.

The medical condition of His Holiness Irinej during hospitalization has been well, stable and fully controlled, it was announced tonight from the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Temporary fever was registered a couple of days ago, after which His Holiness has been afebrile and without any major complaints.

A team of medical experts jointly decided on the medical treatment of the Serbian Patriarch, which has been conducted pursuant to the treatment protocol for COVID 19, as well as on the taken measures of treatment of his comorbid chronic diseases, it is added in the announcement.

