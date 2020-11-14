Society The number of infected continues to grow: A new record in Serbia According to the latest daily bulletin, 3.822 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 17 people died Source: B92 Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/Deliris

14.015 people were tested.



3.693 people were hospitalized and 163 people were on respirators.



This is the largest number of newly infected in one day so far in Serbia.



The number of hospitalized is also growing, and the authorities are appealing to the citizens to take care because the number of free beds in hospitals is decreasing.



The Crisis Staff met on Thursday, and new measures are expected to be adopted in order to suppress the epidemic.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon announced the measures proposed by the medical part of the Crisis Staff.



"Everyone was given instructions on how to work: cafes, salons, kindergartens - to implement measures. Masks are mandatory indoors, we have proposed in the open, especially in pedestrian zones. We have proposed to shorten the working hours of the facilities to two hours for two weeks, where people gather in the evening", Dr Predrag Kon said on Friday.



Due to the serious situation with the coronavirus in Serbia, the amendments to the Law on Preventing Contagious Diseases came into force on Friday, and more rigorous penalties for non-compliance with the measures will be implemented now.