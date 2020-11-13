Society Kon: Emergency immunization; From this moment, a new corona law comes into force In Serbia, number of newly infected with COVID is growing day by day. Apart from Belgrade as a hotbed, growth in number of cases is recorded in Novi Sad and Nis Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, November 13, 2020 | 15:42 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Luca Bruno

"Everyone was given instructions on how to work: cafes, salons, kindergartens - to implement measures. Masks are mandatory indoors, we suggested in the open, especially in pedestrian zones. We suggested that the working hours of facilities where people gather in the evening be reduced to 18 hours for two weeks", Dr Predrag Kon said for TV Prva, adding:



"A term measure would mean that after two weeks, the effect of those measures would be considered and the situation would be further assessed - most likely the measures would be relaxed."



As he further states, it is not so easy to implement a measure.



He says that we are very close to a turnaround, because of the vaccine, which is the only weapon besides masks, keeping distance and hand washing.



"There will be a lot of work for technical preparation," he explains.



According to him, emergency immunization will have to be done relatively quickly, and the fact that the vaccine will arrive soon is encouraging.



Healthcare workers will be vaccinated first, not only because of the exposure to the virus, but also because of the possibility of infecting patients, followed by the army and the police.



"But the appropriate expert bodies must have a thorough plan," he says, explaining that only then will the Ministry of Health be able to prescribe an emergency situation.



The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgrade is between 1.200 and 1.600, but there are about 20.000 infected people a day, which can be asymptomatic.