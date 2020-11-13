Society System is overburdened Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar met today with the directors of COVID hospitals in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, November 13, 2020 | 11:11 Tweet Share Arhivska fotografija, Foto: Printscreen B92 TV

"We are making efforts to help every COVID patient. We are considering new measures, we have proposals from the crisis headquarters, and within a day or two we will come out with a new position, based on the situation," Minister Loncar pointed out.



He emphasized that it is no longer time for stories, but we must move on to deeds and work if we want to fight the coronavirus. Loncar said that the health system of Serbia is not about to collapse.



"The system is not on the verge of collapse, it is overbooked. We have provided another 500 places in hospitals in Belgrade for the weekend. The Institute of Occupational Medicine has entered the COVID system, and the Institute of Rheumatology will enter tonight," Loncar said.