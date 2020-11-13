Society "The virus is spreading to the extent we allow it to spread" Crisis Staff member Mijomir Pelemis said today that this is a difficult time for the country and that the virus is doing what we allow it to do. Source: Tanjug Friday, November 13, 2020 | 09:34 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92/ arhiva

As Pelemis told RTS, the more we behave adequately, the more we will be able to fight the virus.



"But we can't just beat him. We have to respect everything that is known today," Pelemis said.



He said that much more is known about the virus today than before, that not everything is known, but that it is known what can be done to slow down the spreading of the virus.



"The most important thing is to respect the prevention measures that have been introduced since the beginning of the disease," Pelemis said.



He specifies that it is necessary to carry masks, to wash hands, to keep physical distance.



"And to really understand that we can't get together," he pointed out.



He states that every country is trying to implement what it thinks is best, and that Serbia did a great job at the beginning of the epidemic with the help of the state, the health system and the citizens.



He said that we have relaxed now, because prevention measures are not respected, and some do not even admit that the virus exists.



Pelemis also says that we have health workers who got to know the disease and who are great clinicians, although there is no cure.



"We are trying to deal with the manifestations of the virus on various organs, it depends on when the patient arrived. As soon as the symptoms are felt, he must consult a doctor," Pelemis said.



Speaking about vaccines, he stated that they are the greatest discovery in medicine and the only solution for winning against infections.



He says that it is clear that there is no real cure for the virus, but that we must not give it space to reproduce, because by doing so, we will reduce the number of patients and deaths.



"We have to wait for a successful vaccine that must be effective and safe," Pelemis concluded.