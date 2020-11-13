Society Dr Nestorović: I do not expect a catastrophe Pulmonologist Branimir Nestorović said it was important that the percentage of deaths from coronavirus decreased, in relation to the outbreak of the epidemic. Source: B92, prva Friday, November 13, 2020 | 09:25 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

He said it was surprising that there were very few cases of flu this year. As he stated for TV Prva, the percentage of cases of seasonal flu dropped by 96%.



"Sometimes the flu turns into a coronavirus, and people also move less," said Dr Nestorović.



He said that it is good that the mortality rate has decreased in relation to the beginning of the epidemic in the whole world. "I do not expect a catastrophe, it can hardly be worse than at the beginning," the pulmonologist said.



Nestorović reiterated that children can hardly get sick from the coronavirus, especially those under 12 years of age.



"Young people can get sick, it is known, but the risk of complications of the disease is lower, they can have pneumonia, but not thrombosis," he stated.



As he said, collective immunity certainly exists, even crosswise with other coronaviruses.



"There is little talk about Sweden, they did make some mistakes, the chief epidemiologist admitted. They did not guard the homes for the elderly. However, they now have almost no epidemic, there is a collective immunity," Dr Nestorović concluded.