Society Media: The cafes will continue to operate until 11 p.m. Cafes and catering facilities will continue to work until 11 pm in the future, Sputnik has learned. Source: Sputnik Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 15:30

Although it was previously announced that there was a possibility that, as part of the tightening of measures, the working hours of catering facilities would be shortened to 9 pm, it was estimated that it would be a big blow and that tens of thousands of people could lose their jobs in just a few days.



The Crisis Staff also considered other harsh measures that will be announced during the day.



The session of the Crisis Staff started today shortly after 11 am, after yesterday's most difficult day in Serbia, when the largest number of newly infected people since the outbreak of the epidemic was recorded.