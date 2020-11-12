Society Again more than 3.000 infected, 19 people died In the last 24 hours, another 3.341 cases of infection were discovered in Serbia, and 19 people died as a result of COVID-19. Source: B92 Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 15:21 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Luca Bruno

There are 151 patients on respirators.



Currently, 3.343 patients are hospitalized.



In the last 24 hours, 13.008 people were tested.



As of today, 73.765 cases of infection have been registered in Serbia.



The coronavirus in Serbia has taken 955 lives so far, and the mortality rate is 1.29 percent.



Let us remind you, 3.536 new cases of infection were recorded in Serbia yesterday, and as many as 21 people died.



Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation, the Crisis Staff met today, and it is expected that new measures will be introduced in order to bring the spread of the epidemic under control.



Also, before the MPs in the Assembly of Serbia are the Amendments to the Law on Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases.



It will more precisely define the punitive measures in case of violation of prescribed restrictions.