Society The worst situation is in Belgrade again, it's getting harder in other cities as well Out of 3.536 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Serbia, the most infected are again in Belgrade, where the number amounted to 1.611 Source: B92 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 16:29

As many as 46 percent of new cases were registered in Belgrade.



The capital is followed by Novi Sad with 175 new cases, Kragujevac with another 121 people infected with coronavirus, followed by Nis, where 120 new cases have been identified.



In Zrenjanin, 66 new cases were recorded, while in the past 24 hours, 63 new cases were recorded in Valjevo, and in Kraljevo, that number amounts to 62.



42 new cases were identified in Pancevo, while another 40 cases were recorded in Bor.



Other cities in Serbia have recorded less than 40 new cases in the past 24 hours.