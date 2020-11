Society Worst day for Serbia: Over 3.500 infected, 21 people died According to the latest information, there are 3.536 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia today, out of 12.514 tested. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 15:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 1.455.156 people have been tested, and 70.424 have been confirmed infected.



21 people died, bringing total number of deaths to 936, while 143 patients are on respirators.