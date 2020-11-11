Society Vučić: The worst day for Serbia in terms of the number of deaths and infections President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated that today is the most difficult day for Serbia due to the number of deaths and infections. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 11:43 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Andrej Cukic

"Today is the most difficult day for the Republic of Serbia, in terms of the number of deaths and infections," Vucic said.



He, as part of his address on the occasion of awarding medals to those deserving in the fight against COVID-19, said that, even with such numbers, we are still among the five best European countries.



To reiterate, 2.823 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia yesterday, and 14 people died.