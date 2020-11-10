Society 0

The largest number of infected people in Serbia so far

In the last 24 hours, 2.823 newly infected with coronavirus were registered, and 14 people died.

Source: B92
FOTO TANJUG / NIKOLA ANÐIC
13.091 people were tested.

There are 126 patients on respirators.

