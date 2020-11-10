The largest number of infected people in Serbia so far
In the last 24 hours, 2.823 newly infected with coronavirus were registered, and 14 people died.
13.091 people were tested.
There are 126 patients on respirators.
Situation regarding the epidemic in Serbia is worrying. During the previous week, there were more than 2.000 infected per day, with the exception of yesterday.
Crisis Staff will hold a new session on Thursday due to the bad epidemiological situation and the growing number of people infected with COVID-19
The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, stated that the general hospital in Pancevo is the next one that completely enters the COVID system
In Belgrade, it can be estimated on the basis of daily positive results of PCR testing that at this time between 10.000 and 20.000 Belgraders are contagious
The Minister of Health of Serbia, Zlatibor Lončar, stated today that the worst epidemiological situation is in Belgrade.
According to the latest data, 2.677 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours.
The Crisis Staff of Serbia has decided to limit the gathering of people to a maximum of five people indoors and outdoors
Epidemiologist Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević stated that hospital capacities in Serbia are increasingly filled.