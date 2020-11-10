Society The situation is getting worse in Serbia Situation regarding the epidemic in Serbia is worrying. During the previous week, there were more than 2.000 infected per day, with the exception of yesterday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 13:00 Tweet Share EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

On Monday, due to the smaller number of tested citizens, there were 1.318 newly infected.



The director of KBC Bežanijska kosa, Dr Marija Zdravković, says that 245 people with suspicion of coronavirus were examined in that health institution during the night.



The hospital capacities are almost full.



"The capacity is 90 percent filled. There are 33 patients in intensive care, and 10 patients are on mechanical ventilation. We have all age groups, from 20 to 89," she told TV Pink.



Zdravković stated that most of the patients with moderate and severe clinical picture are between the ages of 50 and 70.



She points out that the coronavirus is an extremely serious disease, that there is a huge consumption of oxygen, and that they spend on Bežanijska kosa on a daily basis as they used to do on a monthly basis in regular circumstances.



"There are other complications, the most difficult of which are sudden thromboembolism. This morning we had a situation where a patient who recovered well and managed to overcome a lung problem had a cardiac arrest, as a result of probable thromboembolism," she said.



She notes that the biggest mistake is to ignore the symptoms and wait at home for everything to pass.



A large number of people, she says, have a fear of coming to the hospital, which is unjustified, because by coming to the hospital they will receive appropriate therapy and the disease will pass as easily as possible.



"There are people who can be treated at home, but that can only be determined by a medical examination with careful monitoring of the patient," she said.



It can be very dangerous for people to treat themselves on their own.



"Everyone who treated themselves went badly - either they were treated for too long or they had severe complications. Tonight, a relatively younger man came to us in an extremely difficult condition who has been lying at home for 10 days and is about to be intubated this morning," says Zdravković.



She points out that all three waves are characterized by patients calling the doctor late and ignoring the symptoms.



"When a patient gets a suspicion that he has been infected with coronavirus, it is very important to disrupt all contacts, because it is important to break the chain of infection. You can have no problems for 13 days and develop symptoms on the 14th day," she concluded.