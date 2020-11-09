Society Dr Kon: Up to 20.000 citizens of Belgrade infected In Belgrade, it can be estimated on the basis of daily positive results of PCR testing that at this time between 10.000 and 20.000 Belgraders are contagious Source: B92 Monday, November 9, 2020 | 09:34 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva

This is stated on his Facebook profile by Dr Predrag Kon, who further explains that it is very similar to that in Slovakia - somewhere around 1% of the population is infected.



"This would mean that at any party with over 100 people with uncontrolled contacts, loud speech or singing, the probability of infection is extremely high. Slovakia tested 3.6 million people with a rapid antigen test and found that 1% at the time testing contagious”, he concluded.