Society Loncar: It's high time... The Minister of Health of Serbia, Zlatibor Lončar, stated today that the worst epidemiological situation is in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 12:15

He pointed out that it is high time for the citizens to show solidarity in order to stop the growth of the number of infected people.



In the morning program of TV Pink, Lončar pointed out that people between the ages of 30 and 50 also suffer from coronavirus, and that the danger is real for them as well, and even greater for older citizens who have associated diseases.



He pointed out that there is no measure against COVID-19 that everyone would agree on, but that there is no time for analysis.



"The health care system is not designed so that you can place the whole of Serbia in it when one falls ill. The situation is the worst in Belgrade. People behave most irresponsibly there. The system has a certain bandwidth that it can withstand, and the goal is for each patient to receive adequate health care", Loncar pointed out.



He said that the entire Zemun hospital is returning to the COVID system, but that it is not enough and that we cannot continue like this indefinitely.



"The biggest help to doctors and medical workers would be to refrain from unnecessary contacts," the minister underlined.



He said the state is constructing two hospitals to accommodate COVID patients.