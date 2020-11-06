Society Critical in Serbia - again more than 2.000 newly infected, ten dead In the last 24 hours, 2.282 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Serbia, and 10 people died. Source: B92 Friday, November 6, 2020 | 14:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: depositphoto/diew

12.947 samples were tested.



There are 74 patients on respirators.



2.307 people were hospitalized.



So far, 1.401.663 people have been tested for coronavirus.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 57.958 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Serbia, while 871 patients have succumbed to the consequences of the disease.



The Crisis Staff considers the introduction of new measures today, and they will be discussed at a press conference, which you can follow on B92.net and TV B92.