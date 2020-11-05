Society Kon: We are facing an emergency epidemiological situation Member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated this afternoon that Serbia, especially Belgrade, is entering a particularly unfavorable situation. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 19:49 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC

He adds that we are facing an "emergency epidemiological situation".



When it comes to new measures that can be expected at tomorrow's session of the Crisis Staff, Kon said that the measures that already exist are not respected, to the extent that it is unacceptable.



"Measures that can still be adopted are relatively small. Eventual reduction of public gatherings to less than 30 - which is still not respected for weeks and months. We have been talking about it for a long time, at least on the part of the medical part of the crisis headquarters, and we warn the authorities that the measures must be implemented", Kon pointed out for N1, and when asked who is responsible for that, he said that "the responsibility lies with the competent authorities, whoever it may be".