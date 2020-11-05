Society 0

More than 2.000 newly infected, 11 people died

In the last 24 hours, 2.181 newly infected with coronavirus were recorded in Serbia, and 11 people died.

Source: B92
Share
TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC
TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

12.480 were tested, and 57 patients were on respirators.

Currently, 2.125 people are hospitalized.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 861 people have died as a result of the infection, according to the data of the site covid19.rs, and the mortality rate is 1.55 percent.

In Serbia, a total of 1.388.716 people were tested, while 55.676 cases of infection were confirmed.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

page 1 of 23 go to page