Society More than 2.000 newly infected, 11 people died In the last 24 hours, 2.181 newly infected with coronavirus were recorded in Serbia, and 11 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 16:59

12.480 were tested, and 57 patients were on respirators.



Currently, 2.125 people are hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 861 people have died as a result of the infection, according to the data of the site covid19.rs, and the mortality rate is 1.55 percent.



In Serbia, a total of 1.388.716 people were tested, while 55.676 cases of infection were confirmed.