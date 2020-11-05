Society Installing the statue of Stefan Nemanja: A square that "everyone will be proud of" The installation of parts of the statue of Stefan Nemanja had commenced on Sava Square in Belgrade, which will be fully completed within the next 10 to 15 days. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share Foto: Beoinfo

The pedestal of the monument was almost completely erected, i.e. the broken Byzantine helmet with mosaics with details from the life of Stefan Nemanja and Serbian history on the inside, which, according to Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić, were made using the same technique as the mosaics in the Temple of Saint Sava.



He announced for Tanjug that a group of Russian sculptors and masters will arrive in Belgrade on November 12, who will work on the patination of the monument, which, he added, will begin around November 20.



He added that the author of the monument, Russian sculptor Aleksandar Rukavishnikov, was supposed to come to Belgrade on November 12, but that it was postponed because he had not yet received permission to leave the country due to the coronavirus epidemic, since he is older than 65.



Vesić said that the monument is expected to be completely finished between December 15 and 25, but that the citizens will not be able to see it until all the works on Sava Square are completed.



"The unveiling of the monument itself depends on when all the works on the square, which are extensive, will be completed, but in the coming months we can expect that everything will be completed and that we will get a square that I believe everyone will be proud of," Vesic said.



Among other things, he stated that a sewage pumping station is being built near the monument and added that on the other side of Sava Square, below the "St. Sava" hospital, there is an old pumping station built in the period between the two world wars.



"The time has come to build a completely new station that will take over the function of the old one and have a much larger capacity," Vesić concluded.