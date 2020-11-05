Society Important information for parents: The extension of school break is being considered After breaking a new record of over 2.400 new cases, Dr Kon said: "We are considering extending school vacation" Source: Beta Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 08:38 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

The autumn break for students starts next Wednesday, and according to the regular plan, it should last until Monday, November 16. But, it could be extended, announced this morning a member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon.



According to him, the situation with the number of people infected with the coronavirus is critical in Belgrade. Further transmission must be prevented in order to preserve the health system. Kon also told Pink television that the number of infected people in Belgrade is decreasing in the overall structure of infected people, which means that "the infection is spreading".



Asked whether the closure of the country is being considered, which is a step that many European countries have decided on at the moment, he said that "a certain type of closure is possible, that certain things are forbidden", but that any restriction on movement will be defined in a way other than the way it was at the beginning of the epidemic, when the "curfew" was introduced.



Kon also said that there is currently a large presence of respiratory infections, especially in children population.