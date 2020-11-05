Society Patriarch Irinej tested positive for coronavirus Serbian Patriarch Irinej is positive for coronavirus, it was confirmed for B92.net Source: B92 Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 00:04 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

As stated on the website of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the patriarch was hospitalized without symptoms and is in excellent general condition.



He is in the COVID hospital in Belgrade.



"As part of the regular testing procedure, and after the epidemiological assessment, PCR testing was performed on SARS COV2, which confirmed that His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Mr. Irinej was positive without symptoms and in excellent general condition. His Holiness was hospitalized in COVID Hospital in Belgrade," it has been published.