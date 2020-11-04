Society "Serbia will have more than 2.000 newly infected people today" VIDEO Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said that today there will be more than 2.000 new coronavirus infections in Serbia, and more than 1.000 in Belgrade alone Source: B92 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 12:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

"Today we will have over 2.000 newly infected people, we will exceed that number of 2.000. Please, once again, I urge our people to wear masks and follow all the recommendations and to implement the measures that are now in force much better," she told television Prva.



As she said, the existing measures are not fully applied, and it is important that they are implemented first so that we have new measures.



"It is extremely important for us to continue to balance between the economy and measures. People, from that economy we get revenues into the budget, we pay everything we have as extraordinary expenses in health care," she explained.



She said that it is not true that Serbia thinks more about the economy and not about people's health, but that as a country we balance extremely well.



According to her, Serbia had quarantine and a state of emergency in the first strike of COVID-19 when we did not know much about the virus.



"Since then, we have learned that if you want to fight like that at all times, you will have a state of emergency and curfew, which is not sustainable," she said.



Brnabić said that at this moment we have to rely more on the personal responsibility of people, and that at this moment not everyone understands that responsibility.



"Undoubtedly, the epidemiological situation will worsen. Every day is important to us until we finish two new COVID hospitals. Then it will be easier for our health system, and that will be in early December," she said.



She said there are places in hospitals, and that 2.000 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized.



"It is not in anyone's interest to have more drastic measures. I talk about it with the President of Serbia at least six times a day. Although the data seem terrible, it is still less than in the region," Brnabic said.



She called and appealed to the citizens to wear masks and respect the measures.