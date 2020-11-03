Society The infection is spreading quickly in three cities in Serbia A record number of newly infected people was recorded in Serbia in the last 24 hours, and as many as 50 percent of them are in Belgrade. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 16:34 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/halfpoint

According to the latest data, 943 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the capital, and the number in Novi Sad has increased with 147 new infections.



The third hot spot in Serbia is Kragujevac with 124 new cases of coronavirus.



Then Nis follows with 53 newly infected, Sabac with 38, Kraljevo with 35.



Pancevo records 34 new cases of infection, Loznica 31, while other cities have less than 30 newly infected.