In Serbia, 1.878 newly infected, 11 people died

In the last 24 hours, 1.878 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. Eleven people died.

10.962 people were tested.

There are 49 patients on respirators.

Until today, Serbia last recorded a double-digit number of deaths on July 24. So far, 844 people have died from coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 51.053 cases have been registered in our country.

