Society In Serbia, 1.878 newly infected, 11 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.878 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. Eleven people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 16:14

10.962 people were tested.



There are 49 patients on respirators.



Until today, Serbia last recorded a double-digit number of deaths on July 24. So far, 844 people have died from coronavirus.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 51.053 cases have been registered in our country.



