Society The number of newly infected may reach 2500? According to an unwritten rule, Tuesday is a black day when it comes to COVID in Serbia, media state that today 2.500 newly infected can be expected in 24 hours Source: Blic Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | 12:08

Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon warned yesterday that this is not just an assumption, but that such a scenario can really catch up with us, reminded the "Blic" newspaper.



A member of the Crisis Staff explained that if we had 980 newly infected people in Belgrade on Friday and that in ten days we could reach 2.000 infected people a day in Belgrade, which would mean even more for Serbia.



The paper also states that the predictions that Serbia is closer to the Croatian and Slovenian scenario are correct. Also, when their records are "translated" to our number of inhabitants, it would mean that 6.000 people and more get sick in Serbia every day.



In any case, if this kind of scenario Kon talks about is very possible only for Belgrade in the coming days, then it is expected that as soon as today we will exceed 2.000 newly infected people for the whole of Serbia and even reach the figure of 2.500.