Society 802 new cases today, seven people died According to the latest information, 802 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded today. Seven people died. Source: B92 Monday, November 2, 2020 | 14:33

7.487 people were tested, while 57 patients are on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 1.352.657 people have been tested in Serbia.



According to the latest information, 472 new cases have been recorded in Belgrade in the last 24 hours, while Novi Sad is in second place with 99.