Society Chaos in Serbia: Ljig opens children's COVID clinic, Cacak fills hospital capacities In ten days, 25 people became infected in Ljig, while only oncological procedures are being performed in Nis Source: RINA Monday, November 2, 2020 | 10:05

According to the Rina agency, due to the large influx of patients in Ljig, a children's COVID clinic was opened.



The first case of coronavirus infection in October on the territory of the Municipality of Ljig, was recorded on the 24th and was confirmed in 25 people by the end of the month.



A total of 56 people were tested in October. By the way, in September, out of 52 sent samples, no one was infected, in August, out of 49, 16 were positive, and in July, out of 122 tested persons, coronavirus was present in 55, while one person died.



COVID ambulance in Ljig has again introduced two-shift work due to the large influx of patients, while for the youngest patients with symptoms of coronavirus, there is a special children's COVID ambulance.

Čačak: The hospital is filling up fast

At the moment, 40 patients positive and suspected of coronavirus are hospitalized in the ward of the Čačak hospital, and out of that number, two people are connected to a respirator.



97 samples were sent for analysis, and the results are expected during the day.



In the last 24 hours in the admission-triage clinic of the General Hospital Čačak, with symptoms and signs of COVID infection, there were 41 examinations, of which 28 were the first examinations, Rina also states.

Nis: Order to the Clinical center - only oncology patients to be treated

Clinics within the Clinical Center in Nis have been ordered to perform only oncological surgeries as of today, due to the current epidemiological situation, and to accept only patients who need urgent surgical or some other type of medical intervention for hospital treatment.



The Management of the Clinical Center stated for the Beta agency that the decision was made by the members of the Commission for Coordination and Organization of Work of that health institution, due to the current epidemiological situation caused by the COVID-19 virus epidemic.



They also stated that until further notice, there will be no change in the work of the specialist outpatient clinics of the Clinical Center, so that citizens will still be able to come there for examinations.



The number of patients in the COVID hospitals of the Clinical Center in Nis has been constantly growing in recent days, and yesterday 94 patients were treated, which is almost twice as many as only a week ago.