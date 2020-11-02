Society Dr Kon's appeal A member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Dr. Predrag Kon, sent a special request to the citizens of Belgrade via his Facebook account. Source: B92 Monday, November 2, 2020 | 09:35 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

He said that during this week, as well as next week, we are in the maximum of the third wave and that everyone should act as if a curfew was introduced from 7 pm to 5 am.



"During this and next week, we will be at the maximum (peak) of the third wave. During this period, avoid all crowds and gatherings. Act as if a measure of movement ban was introduced from 19:00 to 05:00. If you still have to leave the house, WEAR A PROTECTIVE MASK ALWAYS, especially indoors... ", Dr Kon wrote.

