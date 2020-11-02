Dr Kon's appeal
A member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Dr. Predrag Kon, sent a special request to the citizens of Belgrade via his Facebook account.Source: B92
He said that during this week, as well as next week, we are in the maximum of the third wave and that everyone should act as if a curfew was introduced from 7 pm to 5 am.
"During this and next week, we will be at the maximum (peak) of the third wave. During this period, avoid all crowds and gatherings. Act as if a measure of movement ban was introduced from 19:00 to 05:00. If you still have to leave the house, WEAR A PROTECTIVE MASK ALWAYS, especially indoors... ", Dr Kon wrote.