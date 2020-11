Society Belgrade is on fire, there are two more hotspots In the last 24 hours, 1.449 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Serbia, while the most difficult situation is in Belgrade. Source: B92 Sunday, November 1, 2020 | 22:56 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

684 newly infected are in the capital, and 111 in Novi Sad.



Kragujevac became the third hotbed with 100 newly infected people.



A growing number of infected people is also recorded in Kraljevo - 45, Valjevo - 38, Nis - 28.



There are 23 newly infected people in Bor and 21 in Zrenjanin.