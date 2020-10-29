Society Again more than 1.000 infected, six more people died According to the latest information, 1.384 cases of infection have been confirmed in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 16:46 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Six people died.



Since the last report, samples of 9.457 people have been tested.



A total of 1.318.096 people who met the criteria of the case definition were tested for coronavirus by 3 pm in the Republic of Serbia.



There are now 44 patients on respirators.



The total number of deaths is 809, with a mortality rate of 1.86 percent.