Society Vučić to meet with the directors of COVID hospitals, addressing the public at 1 p.m. Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the heads of all COVID hospitals in Serbia. Media state that he could talk about new measures. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, October 28, 2020 | 08:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Andrej Cukic

The meeting will be held at 12.15 in the Palace of Serbia, after which statements for the media are planned, the Service for Cooperation with the Media of the President of Serbia announced.



Since the largest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Serbia since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1.053, it is expected that the President of Serbia, when he addresses the public at around 1 pm, will talk about introducing new, stricter measures, the media reported.