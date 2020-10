Society For the first time, more than 1.000 infected During the last 24 hours, 1.053 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Serbia. Five people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 15:10 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ marinv

9.430 people were tested.



There are 39 patients on respirators.



So far, 40.880 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.



Total death toll amounts to 798 for the time being.