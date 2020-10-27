Society The Arena is already in the red zone The Belgrade Arena is now in the red zone. The number of patients arriving at this temporary COVID hospital is growing. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 09:12 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NIKOLA ANÐIC

According to the latest data, 34 patients are accommodated in the Arena, unlike the previous days when there were 20 of them, according to TV Prva.



According to the coordinators of the medical staff of the Arena, Prof. Dr Predrag Bogdanović, although COVID patients with moderate and mild disease arrive in the Arena, it is noticeable that they now house older patients aged 60, 70 and 80 and that, unlike on the previous occasion, when the Arena was a COVID hospital, the patient's clinical picture is now somewhat more severe.



In 24 hours, three patients have already been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Clinic due to the deterioration of their general health, Bogdanović said.